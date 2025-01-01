Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) January 1, 2025 result announced: Check winning numbers now

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery results for January 1, 2025 are rolling in. It is a popular game in West Bengal’s capital, offers an exciting and fast-paced opportunity for players to win prizes.

Played daily, the game consists of eight rounds, known as “bazis,” which take place throughout the day. This speculative lottery game, similar to the Satta Matka style, requires participants to choose numbers and place bets for a chance to win.

Advertisement

The results for each round of the Kolkata FF lottery are announced every 90 minutes. The first result is typically revealed around 10 AM, with the remaining rounds following at regular intervals throughout the day.

Advertisement

This means players can check for updates frequently, ensuring a dynamic and engaging experience. The results are made available on websites like kolkataff (dot) com and kolkataff (dot) in, where players can view the winning numbers and consult the result chart for the day.

Kolkata Fatafat Results for January 1, 2025:

First round: 355-3

Second round: 340-7

Third round:

Fourth round:

Fifth round:

Sixth round:

Seventh round:

Eighth round:

The Kolkata FF lottery is not only fast-paced but also affordable, allowing participants to make small investments and potentially win big. The game is played seven days a week, with each round offering a fresh opportunity to try your luck.

The results are published after each round, and players can track their progress by checking the charts available on the designated portals.

Despite its widespread popularity, it’s important to note that while lotteries are legal in some states, gambling and betting are prohibited in others.

For those eager to know today’s winning numbers, the Kolkata Fatafat Result for January 1, 2025, can be found on the official websites.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer, the Kolkata FF lottery remains a thrilling game with plenty of chances to win throughout the day.