The special investigation team (SIT) of Kolkata policehas sought the details from the State Fire and Emergency Services Department if any mock fire drills were conducted at the New Koilaghat Building.

A devastating fire broke out on the 13th floor of the sprawling building housing the server room, a lab and a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor. The inferno that was brought under control after a struggle of about 11 hours claimed nine lives including railway officials, ASI of Kolkata Police and firemen of the state Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Following the blaze, online ticket booking for trains under Kolkata PRS were disrupted.

A high level inquiry committee has been formed by the Railways while the case is being investigated by the city police also. Teams of Kolkata Police and forensic experts visited the spot for a second consecutive day today.

The SIT has asked for the date of the last mock drill conducted at the building and other pertinent details of such fire safety activities, if they were carried by the fire department. It has also sought the building plan of the New Koilaghat Building from the Railways to proceed with the investigation.

The sevenmember team that has taken over the case from the Hare Street Police, has asked for the floor plan of floor where the devastating fire broke out this Monday evening. According to sources, the server room which has been severely damaged in the massive fire.

The railways, for now are managing the booking using the main server at Secunderabad. However, if the server room is not restored soon, online ticket booking system for areas directly connected with the communication network from New Koilaghat Building might be hampered.

The Railway authorities, therefore, are considering requesting the city police authorities to allow them use the other floors housing important offices while the server room is being restored.