KMRCL gets fire dept nod on fewer cross passages

The uncertainties over the completion of the tunnel in the Bowbazar leg of the EastWest Metro, brought by the triple mishaps leading to hurdles in the project, has at last come to an end. The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) has received a go ahead with a reduced number of cross passages and their distance in the disaster-affected stretch of the corridor. According to sources in KMRCL, as per the earlier plan, the stretch between Bowbazar and Sealdah was to have seven cross passages.

The KMRCL was carrying out the work in full swing, when muddy waters suddenly started gushing in the cross passages of the East West Metro, below Madan Dutta Lane. The water appeared as a ghost in the cross passage moving at a speed of about 200 liters per minute and led to sinking of the soil by 6mm.

To address the issue, the KMRCL, on the advice of the experts, carried out chemical grouting to address the problem which proved fruitful and the water seepage was stopped. To prevent similar mishaps, the KMRCL had decided to carry out ground freezing work near Subodh Mullick Square using liquid nitrogen.

The implementing agency had even applied to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for proceeding ahead with the work. However, considering hurdles, the implementing agency decided to do away with the idea and go ahead by reducing the number of cross passages.

According to sources, the KMRCL has decided to eliminate three cross passages and go ahead with five cross passages and one evacuation shaft instead.

However, for eliminating the cross passages, the distance between the planned ones would be increased for which a clearance from the state fire and emergency services department was required. According to the KMRCL, a nod from the state fire department has been received and the implementing agency is putting efforts to complete the task on the deadline.