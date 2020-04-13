In a bid to ensure that Covid-19 distancing guidelines are being properly followed in the markets of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation( KMC), the civic body will be using drones for surveillance, in coordination with the Kolkata Police. Trials runs were carried out today while plans are also afoot to use these flying machines to spray disinfectants in inaccessible areas.

The KMC has gone on war footing to ensure safety of citizens by taking measures that will ensure the Covid-19 guidelines for maintaining the required distance between two individuals in market areas, to avoid any possible Covid -19 transmission, is strictly followed.

Mr Amiruddin Bobby, member mayor-in-council (MMIC), market department, KMC, today visited few of the large scale KMC markets in the city. The MMIC told The Statesman, “The mayor had instructed me to visit some of the large scale markets. I visited Entally Market, Sisir Market(in Sealdah) and College Street Market today to ensure all guidelines are being followed.”

Asked about his observations in Entally Market which is one of the usually congested markets in the city, Mr Amiruddin said “In Entally market though protocols are being followed, some aberrations were observed too. The goods were kept in such a manner that there was inadequate space to maintain the specified distance. In coordination with the police, we are now trying to relocate the vendors out of the market and into a broader space. Since now the city is in a lockdown with no traffic, they will be shifted to the pavements on roadsides.This will ensure there is a six feet gap between two vendors selling their goods.”

He added that the same will be followed in other KMC markets. The MMIC also explained to the vendors the importance to maintain the specified gap.

He further pointed out, “We are carrying out cleaning drives in markets to ensure that is no accumulated garbage.” Commenting on use of drones for surveillance in KMC markets, he said “ We conducted a trial run of a drone, today in the College Street Market. It was carried out in coordination with the Jorasanko Police Station where the OC operated the drone in the market area.”

Meanwhile, when asked whether drones will also be used to spray disinfectants as used in dengue drives in the city, the deputy mayor and MMIC health, Atin Ghosh, said “The plan is under consideration. We are in talks with the police for the same.” It may be noted that the civic body is already spraying sodium hypochlorite in areas of the city.