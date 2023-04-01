KMC to help with mutation during Duare Sarkar camps

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is planning to organize mutation camps during Duare Sarkar programmes that will be held by the state government from tomorrow.

The mutation camps, according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor, will be organized to make the process easier and also to create awareness among the citizens. “Now the mutation is being done online at home or by visiting here (KMC headquarters). Still, we are organizing such camps during Duare Sarkar programmes so that we can do the campaign more intensively,” said the mayor. In a bid to prevent illegal construction, the KMC has now adopted a stern policy of not only pulling down the illegal portions but has also decided to take action against its concerned officials.

Mayor of KMC Firhad Hakim had even asked to show cause to an official at borough level and blacklist the concerned licensed building surveyors (LBS) last month following a complaint from a caller during the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme. The civic body has instructed the borough engineers to issue notice and lodge an FIR at the police station and even approach the police commissioner if cases of illegal constructions are not addressed. However, yet another complaint was received by the KMC during today’s ‘Talk to Mayor’ session. Taking cognizance, the mayor asked the DG of the building department to look into the matter and find out the point of negligence in such cases and take actions accordingly.

According to the mayor, despite the strict approach of the civic body, illegal constructions continue in the city because the money-extraction mechanism between the KMC and the citizens still continues.