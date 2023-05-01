KMC red flags new hawkers on footpaths

Going tougher on curbing encroachment of footpaths in busy marketplaces, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided not to allow any new hawkers without permission from the town vending committee.

Application from a new hawker has to come to the town vending committee of the civic body that will decide whether to consider it or not, according to mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim. “For the old hawkers, we are making arrangements of rehabilitation and stalls. But new hawkers would have to apply to the town vending committee only.

The chief minister has made it very clear and if the police do not follow it, we will talk to the police commissioner about it,” said the mayor. Notably, a councillor during the KMC had pointed out that the councillors are sometimes not updated about the resolutions of the town vending committee.

According to the mayor, the resolutions of the town vending committee are always not pertaining to a single road or a ward. “So, councillors knowing about all resolutions of the committee, do not happen.

However, we have started giving registration to hawkers from Gariahat to Lake Market, and we can inform the councillors of those wards. After all, it is the councillors who are answerable to the people,” said Mr Hakim. The mayor made it clear that under no circumstances, the footpath spaces can be sold or exchanged by hawkers.

According to the mayor, the civic body allows hawkers to do business as a ‘right to live’ but if one gives up the hawkership due to any reason the space has to be handed over to the town vending committee. The committee would then take a call on allowing the new hawker at the space.