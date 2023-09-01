KMC files cases against JU, hospital in dengue drive

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has filed a case against Jadavpur University after mosquito larvae were found at different places inside the university campus.

A similar case was also filed against the West Bengal Uni- versity of Animal and Fisheries Sciences, Belgachia.

The KMC team had visited both the premises and found that garbage was piled up in several places and the waterbodies inside the university premises have not been cleaned up. Mosquito larvae were found and initially notices were served but as the university did not follow the instructions of the civic body, cases have been filed against them.

Earlier, cases were filed against the central government premises if mosquito lar- vae were found and notices were served on the state government premises.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the civic bodies across the state that no properties, whether owned by the central government or state government, will be spared if mos- quito larvae were found in their premises.

A senior civic official said the World Health Organization has predicted a rise in dengue cases across the globe because of climate change. He said in July 2022, rain was more than July this year whereas in August 2023, rain was more than August 2022. The discomfort factor went up and this is the ideal condition for the mosquito larvae to mul- tiply.

To combat the situation, KMC has launched an awareness campaign from January. Health, conservancy and building department workers visited the premises and if mosquito larvae were found, notices were served requesting the owner to take appropriate steps to clean garbage and cover the overhead tanks and underground reservoirs. The residents have been asked to clean the contain- ers, where water is stored once a week.

From March, awareness campaigns have been conducted in every ward, twice a week, while from August to November, awareness campaigns in every ward will be held four times in a week. Civic employees will visit the wards and make people aware of the dos and don’ts through a public address system.

He said in 2020 and 2021, dengue cases fell globally as people did not move from one place to another because of the pandemic. The official said WHO has categorically said that to stop the spread of dengue, cooperation between government agencies and people is require