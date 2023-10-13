KMC advisory to puja bodies on hoardings

With the city getting decked up for the biggest festival of the year and giant banners and billboards covering the roads in many parts, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had decided to regulate hoardings put up by the puja committees. The civic body has not only announced regulations for the hoardings during the pujas but is also emphasizing on proper and quicker disposals of the waste that gets accumulated after the festival days from these banners.

Considering the fact, the KMC has issued an advisory for the puja committees with a list of regulatory steps that need to be followed by the organizers during the festival. The municipal corporation has asked the puja committees to take responsibility for their hoardings right from the time of being put up till the same are disposed of.

The organizers also need to compulsorily mention their names on the hoardings along with the starting and ending points where they are being put up. Notably, the civic body received complaints from citizens on enormous hoardings blocking their windows and footpaths last month.

Advertisement

The KMC then directed the removal of hoardings allowing them to be put only before the puja. Similar complaints are said to have poured in at the municipal corporation making the civic body take steps to regulate them by issuing an advisory.

As informed by sources, the KMC is said to have issued restrictions on the height of the hoardings to only 20 feet above the ground. Hoardings or billboards blocking roads have been prohibited. Installations blocking bus stands have also been restricted.