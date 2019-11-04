It was an exodus of migrant workers that took the train from Kashmir to reach their homeland in Bengal three days back. Today their family members heaved a sigh of relief as they arrived alive at home.

Panic and anxiety gripped family members belonging to hundreds of migrant workers toiling in Kashmir since the killings of Bengal’s five migrant labourers allegedly by terror strike in Kashmir on 29 October this year.

The slain migrant labourers were brought back home from Kulgam district of Kashmir to their homeland in Bahalnagar village of Sagardighi area in Murshidabad where they were buried on 31 October, 2019.

About 30 daily wagers, who used to work either in apple gardens or construction sites in Kashmir, came back home today at Brahmoni and Sheikhpara villages located close to Bahalnagar in Sagardighi area of Murshidabad district, sources said.

The wagers, now jobless, alleged that they got no government help for returning to Bengal from Kashmir. The state government, however, has taken an initiative to bring back about 130 migrant workers from Kashmir in the first phase.

According to the labourers who lost their jobs due to current situation in Kashmir, were put on alert by the local residents of Kashmir. “The Kashmiri people told us not take risk as it was a time of disturbance. They urged us to go back home. But we wanted to make some money by working for a few days more. Ultimately, we had to take a decision to return because our family members also insisted on our homecoming,” said a job loser, after returning home.

Another migrant worker said, “I know Kashmir for a long time. I have been working there for last 20 years. But situation never turned so fickle earlier. Local Kashmiri residents, however, told us to come back after normalcy is restored there. But what shall I eat now? I have no job here.”