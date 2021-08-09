Condemning today’s attack on the Left party workers in Tripura, the CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said ‘Jungle Raj’ is prevailing in Tripura under the BJP while remarked that even TMC doesn’t spare opposition parties in Bengal.

Tripura has become the focal point presently with party workers of both CPIM and Trinamul getting attacked, leading to an uproar by both parties who have lashed out at the BJP government in Tripura. It is learnt that TMC youth activists were attacked while they were on their way to the hospital to see the injured CPIM workers.

Sujan Chakraborty said, “CPIM party workers were brutally attacked this morning at Kamalpur in Tripura. The attackers were so merciless that they didn’t even spare a veteran state committee member who is 75-year-old. All the injured have been hospitalized. Our senior leaders such as Manik Sarkar is with the injured workers at the hospital.”

He alleged that the BJP is running ‘Jungle Raj’ in Tripura. There is no law and order in the state. Our party workers are being repeatedly attacked there for the last three years and yet the state administration is turning a blind eye to the attacks, he alleged.

It may be recalled that last month, 12 CPIM workers were attacked allegedly by BJP activists at Teliamura in Tripura. At least six workers had received grievous injuries and had to be shifted to hospital. They were protesting against the BJP government in Tripura with demands including 200 days of MGNREGA works, a hike in MGNREGA wages, helping people during the coronavirus pandemic, and drinking water problems.

Commenting on attacks on the TMC youth activists in Tripura today, Chakraborty said, “Any such attacks must be condemned. This is dangerous but one cannot forget that opposition party workers also get attacked in West Bengal by the TMC activists. While TMC attacks opposition here, BJP is doing the same in Tripura.”

He pointed out, “There was never such attacks against opposition leaders either in Bengal or Tripura when the Left government was in power in both these states. Today, like in Bengal, BJP workers in Tripura are the ones who were exTrinamul.