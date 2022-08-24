Judge hearing Anubrata’s case gets threat letter

The Special CBI Court Judge of Asansol, Rajesh Chakraborty received a threat letter from a person, who has threatened him to give bail to Anubrata Mondal otherwise his family members will be implicated in a false drugs case.

He has already informed the matter to The Paschim Bardhaman District Court and Calcutta High Court. The Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has started a probe.

The incident has created a stir in Asansol today as tomorrow, the Birbhum district president Anubrata will be produced before the Asansol CBI Special Court. Anubrata has been sent to 10 days CBI custody first and then to another 4 days CBI custody by the special court.

It is likely that tomorrow the security of Asansol CBI Court will be further beefed up by para- military force deployment and state police personnel.Anirban Guha Thakurta, advocate of Anubrata condemned the incident and said that such cases should be dealt strictly.

Senior High Court advocate and CPM leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has alleged that such incidents are not new in the state. The letter typed in English has been sent in the name of one Bappa Chatterjee of Burdwan East dated 20 August 2022. Rajesh Chakraborty had come to court today.

Bani Kumar Mondal, secretary of Asansol District Court bar Association also condemned the incident and said that attack on judiciary will not be tolerated. Anubrata Mondal has been arrested by CBI in the cross-border cattle smuggling case and at present is in Nizam palace in Kolkata.

Tomorrow he will be brought to Asansol by road. In the meantime, the CBI has raided several places in Birbhum today, including the registry office. A number of close associates of Anubrata Mondal, including a person who paid bills of Rs 66 lakhs for cancer treatment of his deceased wife Chobi Mondal was also grilled. A personal assistant of Anubrata, who attended a school today for the first time as a teacher, also created a stir. He was never seen in that school before.