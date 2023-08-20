JU student death: Adhir urges govt to pass law against ragging

Expressing concern over the “worsening situation” of Bengal’s educational institutions, Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday urged the TMC government to pass a law against ragging in the state. “The situation in educational institutions is worsening every day. An example of this is what happened at Jadavpur University.

There is no law and order. We want the Bengal government to pass a law against ragging in the state,” the Lok Sabha MP said. The Congress leader’s remarks came days after Jadavpur University’s first-year student, Swapnadip Kundu died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university’s hostel on the night of 9 August. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death. However, on Friday, three more persons were arrested in connection with the case.

The total number of arrests in the case stands at 12 at present. Meanwhile, a four-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the state government regarding the Jadavpur student death case. The committee is slated to submit its report within two weeks

