Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that JP Nadda was “neither President nor Prime Minister” that there’ll have to be security for him everywhere, after the BJP national president’s convoy was attacked.

On his way to West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour to attend a party event, Nadda’s motorcade faced stone pelting on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy said that there was no need for Nadda to visit Diamond Harbour, the Parliamentary constitutency which belongs to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

“He could have gone to anywhere. What was the need for BJP’s national president to go specifically to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek’s constituencies and create unrest? He could have just organised a big rally. Sometimes people tend to protest spontaneously,” Roy was seen saying on a Bengali news channel.

The BJP president had visited Mamata Banerjee’s home constituency – Bhawanipore – on Wednesday. Nadda took part in the party’s ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ event – an outreach programme to campaign against TMC – in Bhowanipore’s Kalighat area, which also happens to be the locality of the TMC’s residence.

Nadda, who is on a two-day tour of West Bengal to see party’s preparation for the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, landed in Kolkata on Wednesday. Hew as greeted by protestors with black flag during his first event of the Bengal visit.

On his way to inaugurate the party’s election control room at Hastings in Kolkata, Nadda faced the heat of unknown protestors. They were reportedly against the three new farm laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre.

Two security failures in as many days compelled Ghosh to write to Amit Shah, Union Home Minister of India. Reportedly, Shah has summoned for a report from the West Bengal administration about the security arrangement for Nadda, following Ghosh’s writing.

Reacting to that, Roy, Dum Dum TMC MP, said that he was unsure if BJP had taken permission from local police for their event at Hastings.

Asking the BJP leadership to write to the state police instead of the Home Minister, Roy also said that Nadda was “neither the President nor the Prime Minister that there’ll have to be security for him everywhere”, reported Bengali portal The Wall.