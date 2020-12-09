In what can be described as an undeviating attack against Mamata Banerjee, BJP national president JP Nadda reached TMC supremo’s home constituency – Bhawanipur – after inaugurating an election control room in Kolkata’s Hastings on his first day in the city.

On a two-day West Bengal tour, Nadda took part in the party’s ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ event – an outreach programme to campaign against TMC – in Bhowanipore’s Kalighat area, which also happens to be the locality of Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda participates in ‘Aar Noi Annay’ Jansampark Abhiyan in Bhowanipore, West Bengal. #BengalWelcomesNadda https://t.co/QayPLJcjIJ — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 9, 2020

The event took place at a slum which was chosen as a counter measure against TMC to highlight that the party overlord never took care of her own neighbours despite being the chief minister.

However, Nadda, who also performed a puja at the famous Kalighat temple, did not entirely participate in the the ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ as it was scheduled, reported ABP Ananda. He is believed to have missed a few houses where was supposed to visit.

On Thursday, Nadda is scheduled to address a meeting of BJP party cadres in South 24-Paraganas’ Radio Station ground at Diamond Harbour constituency, which belongs to TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Apart from the West Bengal Chief Minister, Abhishek seems to have emerged as BJP’s most treasured political target in the state.

Sardonically terming him ‘bhaipo’, the hindutva outfit’s public narrative calls Abhishek the “blue-eyed boy” of TMC who “sidelined many senior leader to undeservingly be at the top echelons of the party”. He is also accused of having mafia links and running several underhand businesses.

Thus, a visit to Abhishek’s constituency by Nadda should mean that the young parliamentarian is likely to to remain at the butt of BJP’s brutal attack till at least the elections.

Nadda will chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy.