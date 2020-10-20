National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J.P. Nadda, has handed over a list of election duties to the party workers ahead of the next year’s state polls in West Bengal.

Nadda was in Siliguri on Monday where he spoke at a public gathering of people belonging to various communities of North Bengal, including Rajbangshi, Adivasi and Gorkha.

After launching a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal in his public address, it was in a closed meeting with senior party workers that he set out the political goal in details.

Providing a handful of tasks to all ranks of party workers, Nadda asked them to perform the duties with complete responsibility.

Apart from allocating the tasks, the Bengal BJP camp has been given the target to ensure that the saffron party wins more than 200 seats in the 2021 Assembly Elections.

Following have been told to the BJP workers perform, as reported by Bengali portal The Wall:

1. All the assembly conveners have to spent more time in his/her constituency to increase direct communication with public.

2. All the central schemes announced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to be taken to the voters.

3. The attack against TMC government on corruption, cut-money, chitfund scam, nepotism has to be more severe.

4. Within a month each page of a voter list should have one worker working to increase communication with the people on that page.

5. Those who have received help under the central government’s schemes have to be brought in public attention.

6. Relations have to be formed with clubs, NGOs and other social organisations in every constituency.

7. There shouldn’t be any infighting and unity has to be maintained at any cost. Anyone working outside the mandate of party will not be spared.

Nadda informed that he would visit the state in another two months to examine if the tasks were being executed properly or not at the end of the closed-door meeting. It was attended by 54 assembly conveners, co-conveners and several MLAs and MPs.