Hundreds of Trinmul Congress supporters were euphoric after Asansol north MLA, Moloy Ghatak took oath as Cabinet minister for the third time in a row. In Asansol City Bus Stand, BNR More, hundreds of TMC and INTTUC supporters played with colours and burst fire crackers and distributed sweets to the passengers.

Raju Ahluwalia, INTTUC president of transport workers union of Asansol said that once again major developmental works will be undertaken by Ghatak in the area. Ghatak, who has defeated his nearest rival BJP candidate Krishnendu Mukherjee by a margin of over 21,000 votes, has been appointed as law, judicial and public works minister.

Under his leadership, TMC has won the maximum seats in Burdwan (west) with six seats, even augmenting 2016 performance of five. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls the BJP has taken lead in all the nine seats. The two other heavy weight candidates who have won from this district are Raniganj MLA Tapas Banerjee and Durgapur (east) MLA, Pradeep Majumdar.

Speculation is rife that they will become the chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) and South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) posts. The results are significant for TMC as the civic polls of 106 wards of Asansol Municipal Corporation will go to polls in the next few months.