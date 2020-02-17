The joint military exercise between India and Bangladesh ~ Sampriti-IX’ ~ held at Umroi, Meghalaya, and which concluded today, provided a platform for the military personnel of both countries to share their experiences on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, and providing aid to civil authorities for disaster management, especially in jungle and semi-urban terrain.

The Eastern Command spokesperson today shared that over the past two weeks, with effect from 3 to 16 February, India and Bangladesh Army participated in the exercise that was aimed at strengthening the military relations between the two countries and which allowed both sides to understand each other’s tactical drills and operating techniques. It was highlighted that the joint exercise is a vital military and diplomatic initiative between both the nations and the “edifice of the trust and friendship between India and Bangladesh”.

A parade and the customary exchange of mementos marked the successful completion of the Indo-Bangladesh joint military exercise. A total of 150 personnel each from the two armies had taken part in the ninth edition of the two-week-long ‘SAMPRITI’ exercise. Personnel of the two contingents participated in friendly volleyball and basketball matches. Earlier, similar exercises were conducted with the armies of Malaysia and China at the Joint Training Node.