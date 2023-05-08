Job fair held at RKM ITI, Asansol

A job cum apprenticeship mela was recently held at Ramakrishna Mission Private ITI at Asansol. Swami Somatmanandaji, secretary of RKM Asansol, Tapas Banerjee, chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority ( ADDA) and senior state government officials were present at the function.

The melas are organized by the Technical Education department of the state government. They are being held across the state. Students from the neighbouring districts like Bankura, Birbhum and East Midnapore took part in the mela.

Around 14 well known companies came forward to provide apprenticeship and jobs to the students who have completed their course. RKM Private ITI is becoming popular in vast areas surrounding Asansol because while meeting the academic course, stress is given on value based education. Efforts are being made for all round development of the students.