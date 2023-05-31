Jairam Ramesh slams TMC ahead of anti-BJP meet

The Trinamul Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee serves BJP’s objectives by doing politics of ‘poaching’ in West Bengal and other states, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

A day after its lone MLA Bayron Biswas joined Trinamul Congress on Monday the Congress leadership made a scathing attack on the ruling party in Bengal, particularly ahead of all anti-BJP forces’ meet scheduled in Patna.

Trinamul Congress chief Miss Banerjee will attend the meeting scheduled on 12 June to strengthen opposition unity to take on the saffron party. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, on Tuesday, slammed Trinamul Congress in his twitter handle, saying: “Three months after he was elected as a Congress MLA in a historic victory, Bayron Biswas has been lured away by the TMC in West Bengal.

This is a complete betrayal of the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly constituency.” “Such poaching which has happened earlier in Goa, Meghalaya, Tripura and other states is not designed to strengthen Opposition unity and only serves the BJP objectives,”

Mr Ramesh said. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, WBPCC president, had said, “He is a traitor and kicked out people’s mandates in Sagardighi by-election to join Trinamul congress.”