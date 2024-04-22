Jailed Jyoti Priya Mallick falls sick due to extreme heat

Former forest minister Jyoti Priya Mallick unexpectedly fell ill yesterday afternoon due to severe diabetes and blood pressure issues. Currently, he is under observation at the Presidency Jail. According to jail sources, he felt unwell due to the extreme heat, which has exacerbated his physical condition.Initially examined by jail doctors, he was later referred to specialists in medicine, diabetology, and cardiology at the jail hospital.

After a day of treatment, there was improvement in his condition by the evening. Jail sources further reported that Mr Mallick’s family has been informed about his illness and subsequent recovery. Mr Mallick was arrested in connection with the ration distribution scam on 26 October. The next day,he was brought to court. During the hearing, he fell ill and was subsequently admitted to a private hospital. After a few days, he was transferred to ED custody from the hospital. Last November, he was admitted to the SSKM Hospital for treatment. Since then, he had been there until 13 January, when he was transferred to the Presidency Jail. However, this time, he will not be sent to an outside hospital on account of his illness, according to jail sources.

His family has applied for bail multiple times citing his health condition, but the court has not approved it yet. On 16 February, he was removed from the state cabinet. According to a TMC source, his family had requested the chief minister to remove Mallick from the ministry to get bail. Interestingly, this is the first election in which Jyoti Priya Mallick is absent since he entered politics.

