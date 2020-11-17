West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday condemned state’s police for “acting politically” and stopping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar from attending martyred Indian soldier Subodh Ghosh’s last rites ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar posted three video clips of police confronting Sarkar when the Ranaghat lawmaker tried to pay tribute to Ghosh, who died at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Uri district after Pakistan violated ceasefire on Friday.

The West Bengal Governor wrote, “Police “Political neutrality” @MamataOfficial in flames! Treatment meted out @WBPolice to MP Jagannath Sarkar at last rite ceremony of martyr Sh.Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium, Nadia is gross dereliction of duty by SP and DM #Nadia. Sought report from ACS @HomeBengal DGP.”

Demanding punishment for the police officials at Nadia’s Palassy crematorium ground from West Bengal Security Advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha, Dhankhar said, “Democracy @MamataOfficial shamed ! Ruling party MP a guest and opposition MP so browbeaten on such solemn occasion. Exemplary consequences for this delinquency in uniform @WBPolice must if democracy is to survive. Public servants acting politically would face wrath of law.

Alerted State Security Advisor @MamataOfficial Sarjitkar Purkayastha “I have frankly no idea of obligations at your end for want of information from the State, but surely anyone concerned with governance would be shaken at such outrageous transgressions by persons in uniform.”

Meanwhile, Ghosh’s body will be flown in from Srinagar to Kolkata, via Delhi, before being taken to his village in Nadia’s Raghunathpur at around 1 PM. His last rties were performed on Monday evening.

The 24-year-old’s untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the region. The villages there did not celebrate Kali Puja this year. He was supposed to return on a leave in December, which would have been his first visit since the birth of her daughter. However, he could not live to see his newborn daughter.

“My son was eager to return home for his daughter’s Annaprasan … Now instead of him, his coffin will come. The village is in mourning,” the jawan’s father Gouranga Ghosh, a day labourer, told reporters at his modest home on Saturday, reported PTI.

Four security forces personnel were among 10 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez to Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesman colonel Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas. The troops retaliated strongly causing causalities and substantial damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure across the LoC, he said.

“Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged,” the defence spokesman said.