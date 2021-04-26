Union cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani today said that Trinamul Congress backed hooligans beating innocent voters and involved in clashes with BJP workers will be sent to jail after 2 May.

Addressing a rally at Maniktala she said that there is no place of the hooliganism in the democracy. “I want to warn the hooligans, those creating trouble, disturbing peaceful polling and engaged in post poll violence be prepare to go jail after 2 May. You have no place in democracy,” she said.

Smriti said that TMC is scared of common people as its government acted misdeed against public, so they are attacking them and terrorising the mass in a bid not to allow them to exercise their franchise since the beginning of the poll.

She added that under leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee TMC goons thrashed octogenarian mother now urging people to vote for Mamata as she is the only daughter of Bengal. “So here I am to ask, which daughter, Didi? The one who beats up an 80-year-old woman? The one who kills BJP people and hangs them from trees? That daughter? The one who doesn’t allow Durga Visarjan? Doesn’t allow Saraswati Puja and comes to Nandigram and does Chandi Path.” she said.

She said that Prime Minister led Modi government is the only government which always want to develop Bengal along with other state but Didi politicised all major projects of the Union government, those could change the scenario of the Bengal.

“Modi works, Didi gets photos clicked. You’ve done ‘khela’(played) with Bengal. Let Mamata Banerjee play while PM Narendra Modi will transform Bengal. After 2 May double engine government will transform Bengal from the clutch of syndicate raj and extortion network to a real change,”she said.