Just as the recent drone attack in the Indian Air Force station at Jammu created ripples in the country, the Indian Navy has issued a notification that an area of radius 3km from the perimeter of all Indian Navy establishments/naval bases in West Bengal has been designated as ‘No Fly Zone’ for any drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The defence spokesperson today shared that all individual and civil agencies have been prohibited from flying such non-conventional aerial objects, drones and UAVs near the navy establishments. Such flying objects will not be permitted within a 3km area radius of the naval base or areas in the state.

It mentioned that the approval for the operation of drones by any operators or civil agencies is governed by the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Further, approval from the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the DigiSky App/website and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to the security office, navy office, Napier Road, Kolkata at least a week before any scheduled flying operation is planned in such restricted zones.

The notice shared that if any sub-conventional aerial platform including drones or UAVs is found violating these orders without approval from competent authorities, it will be confiscated or destroyed without any liability and the operator will be charged under different sections of the IPC.

It may be noted that it was only last month when the Indian Navy issued a similar notice, warning against the flying drones or UAVs in the 3km radius of the navy defence installation at INS Hamla, a logistics training establishment in South Mumbai.