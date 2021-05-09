India recorded 4,03,738 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,22,96,414, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,36,648.

With 4092 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll is 2,42,362.

This is the second time that the death toll crossed the 4000-mark.

In the last 24 hours, 3,86,444 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,83,17,404.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.

According to government data, as many as 16,94,39,663 people have been vaccinated.