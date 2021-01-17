A day after Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre had sent “inadequate” number of vaccines to West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh has attacked her saying that it’s because “TMC MLAs are taking them”.

Ghosh, BJP’s party president in West Bengal, took a jibe at the reported incidents of a few TMC leaders getting the vaccine shot on Saturday, despite not being a frontline health worker during the pandemic.

“Like rice and Amphan fund, Trinamool leaders are trying to steal vaccine as well. That’s why the state is seeing inadequate number of vaccine shots for citizens,” Ghosh said at a ‘Cha Chakra’ event in Kolkata on Sunday.

“The vaccines cannot be stored in their homes. If it were possible, you would’ve seen then how they steal everything. Trinamool is like that,” he added.

Two Trinamool Congress MLAs – Rabindranath Chatterjee and Subhas Mondal – and ex MLA Banamali Hajra took the vaccine doses in Purbo Bardhaman district on Saturday Saturday triggering a political row.

Authorities of the two state hospitals, where the vaccinations took place, however, insisted both legislators were members of the Patient Welfare Committees and figured in the selected list adhering to all selection procedures and no rules were violated.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had also hit out at Mamata Banerjee and alleged that she was trying to politicise the vaccination drive.

“She should stop politicising everything. None of the states has complained only she is complaining about it. She is trying to politicise the issue before the assembly polls,” Vijayvargiya told PTI.

Meanwhile, letting her dissatisfaction known over the inadequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines supplied to West Bengal for the inoculation process, Banerjee said that her government, if needed, would supply the vaccines free of cost to the people of the state.

Banerjee said that she has already “requested the central government to supply adequate numbers of vaccines for not only the frontline workers but also for all the people of West Bengal”.