In Dubai, Didi’s Sweet Message: “Agriculture and Industry” are Like Two Sisters.

One must concede that no matter how perceptibly difficult it has been for the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to attract large-scale industry to the state, she has not once, throughout the past decade and a half that she has been in power, gone back on her stance that to her agriculture was as important as industry. And so it was heartening to note that Didi had once again reiterated the issue of “agriculture” and “industry” by referring to them as two sweet sisters (she had once called them “Hanshi” which means laughter and “Khushi” which means happiness) while she addressed industrialists in Dubai where she stopped over on her way back to Kolkata after her tour of Spain.

Mamata Banerjee met industrialists in Dubai in order to attract investment and invite them to attend the Bengal Global Summit scheduled to be held later this year. Didi said that though she has passed through Dubai numerous times as one of the airlines she frequents, Emirates, has a stopover here, this is the first time that she spent time outside the airport.

Addressing the gathering, she delivered an impassioned speech enumerating the achievements of her state and pointed out that West Bengal was the only Indian state which provided 99 percent social security to its people. She named the various public distribution schemes which were initiated during her tenure in the past decade and a half and said that almost every sector was covered under the social security schemes. These included among others, food security (Lakshmi Bhandar), health and medical security (Sasthya Sathi), educational security especially for the girls from “below poverty line” (BPL) families who have been traditionally deprived (Kanyashree) of educational opportunities.

Banerjee’s speech was interspersed with eulogies to the heritage and legacy of Bengal and she reminded the global gathering that Bengal was not only a favorite tourist destination but that it was the one state in India where every culture and religion coexisted harmoniously. She spoke about the harmonious coexistence of temples, mosques, churches and how it was welcoming to all faiths, different cultures and peoples.

While Didi’s endeavor to woo industrial investments to the state has been a constant effort since she came to power in the state elections of 2011 and she has found it difficult to shake-off the tag of being “anti industry” since she was seen to be the force behind chasing off Tata Motors from setting up its small car factory in Singur in the outskirts of Kolkata, when she was in the Opposition in the state, Didi has maintained a “land policy” in which industrialists must take permission from each and every land owner before being allowed to acquire land for the purpose of setting up factories. If industrialists have found it difficult claiming that Bengal, where land is divided into small plots owned by different farmers since the “land reforms” movement of the Left regime, this industrial policy does keep the eighty percent of the population in the rural areas happy. And that is Didi’s electorate – the “Ma, Mati and Manush” (mother, land, masses) who have voted her to power and keep her in power.

Therefore though in her endeavor to attract industrialists from Dubai and invite them to the Global Bengal Summit Didi is serious and optimistic, make no mistake, she has not conceded ground as far as emphasis on the harmonious coexistence of industry and agriculture is concerned. “Just like the Hindus and Muslim of Bengal, they (agriculture and industry) too coexist harmoniously,” she saidit did not stop her from reiterating her stance that agriculture was as important to her as industry reiterated one of her favorite comparisons.