In a surprise move, Dilip Ghosh joins TMC’s Eid celebrations

The BJP candidate from Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, Dilip Ghosh today gave a surprise visit to the Assembly for Eid prayers, where the Trinamul Congress had organised a water and sweet distribution camp for the Muslim devotees.

It appeared to be a bolt from the blue to the Trinamul Congress leaders and supporters, who were conducting the camp. Kakoli Ta, the chairperson of the Burdwan Development Authority is the TMC president of Burdwan-1 block and she was presiding over the function when Ghosh suddenly appeared. She immediately welcomed him and handed over the mike.

Ghosh said, “I was on my way to Bhatar for my campaign. When I saw hundreds of Muslim brothers have assembled for prayer, I felt like giving a brief halt and sharing my good wishes with you.” Ghosh stayed there for five minutes with his cadres and then moved towards Orgram in Bhatar. A number of Muslim youths also were seen embracing him like what is common after the Eid prayers.

Kakoli Ta said, “He suddenly gushed in and voluntarily stepped up to the podium. We didn’t restrain him as it’s a day of Eid, a festival of brotherhood.”

For a hardliner like Ghosh, such a move surprised even his party men too. Later Ghosh said, “They offered me refreshments as part of their gesture of harmony and I just reciprocated the same.”