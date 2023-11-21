In 13 days, intruders raid same school 5 times

A high school has become a favourite destination for the thieves, who in the last 13 days have frequented the building five times and looted computer and internet equipment, batteries, cables, electrical equipment in four phases. Last night, the two-member gang that made another attempt to rob the school further, however, was chased by the alert residents.

Two civic police volunteers were assigned to guard the school from Saturday itself. The school has 520 students. The miscreants first raided the Zinzira High School in Ausgram-II block in East Burdwan on 7 November and took away the UPS and some valuable computer cables. The matter was brought to the notice of the Budbud PS in East Burdwan. Further, on 15 November they robbed the internet router and on 19 November, they looted coils and destroyed the solar power water pump.

The teacher incharge of the school, Arup Roy, said, “After every theft, we’d informed the police and on 19 November, the police assigned two CPVFs for night surveillance. Still, the miscreants made another attempt.” Today, the school authority, accompanied by the locals, led a deputation to the Budbud PS seeking strong policing. Sumon Jaiswal, ACP, Kanksa of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said, “One was arrested after the first theft and considering the repeated cases of occurrence, we’ve placed two CPVFs. It’s a matter of concern that the offenders made yet another attempt.”

