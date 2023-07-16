Impose Article 355 in Bengal, says John Barla

Union minister of state for Minority Affairs John Barla today echoed the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and demanded imposition of Article 355 of the Indian Constitution, in West Bengal. Speaking to the reporters, Mr Barla, BJP’s MP from Alipurduar, having failed to capture a single seat of Zilla Parishad in his district, today said: “ Imposition of Article 355 is a must to conduct a free and fair three tier panchayat elections.

I think rural polls should be conducted again. Free and fair polls is not possible here if Article 355 is imposed.” Party sources said the state leadership will hold a review meeting in Kolkata tomorrow to formulate the next course of action based on inputs related to recently ended rural polls, its results and present position of party workers as well party support base following results in all districts.

Though Mr Barla was in favour of Article 355, the BJP’s state secretary, Dr Shankar Ghosh, MLA from Siliguri, expressed his views with a difference. “Central government’s interfere is a must to curb the new trend in West Bengal. We have seen violence and even more violence in previous days during pre-poll and post-poll period. People belonging to different political parties attacked their opponents to keep their political interests.

But during Trinamul Congress regime we noticed miscreants attacked the people, who belong to oppositions,” Dr Ghosh said, adding, “Earlier it was people versus people, now it is miscreants versus people.

” He also said : “Not only that this time the new trend, which we have noticed this time, is dangerous. Administrative officials from Block Development Officers to Chief Secretary have worked in support of the ruling party.” “It is unfortunate and dangerous. To curb this trend the Centre should interfere,” Siliguri MLA Dr Ghosh said.