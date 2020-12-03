West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the Central Government of India that her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) will begin agitation if the three new Farm Bills are not withdrawn immediately.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the TMC supremo said, “I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills.

“We have called a meeting of the the All India Trinamool Congress on Friday, December 4. We will discuss how the Essential Commodities Act is impacting common people and resulting in sky rocketing prices. The central government must withdraw this anti-people law.

“The GOI is selling everything. You cannot sell Railways, Air India, Coal, BSNL, BHEL, banks, defence, etc. Withdraw ill-conceived disinvestment & privatization policy. We must not allow treasures of our nation to be transformed into BJP party’s personal assets.”

Meanwhile, farmers from the north-Indian states have been staging protest at the borders of Delhi for over a week now, demanding the withdrawal of the Farm Bills 2020, that were passed in the Parliament earlier this year.

The agitating farmers were stopped from entering the national capital with the Delhi Police resorting to lathi-charge and using tear gas shells and water cannons to push the them from Singhu and Tikri borders along Delhi-Haryana.

The centre had asked the farmers to move to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari. But the farmer refused to go the “open jail” and decided to stage their protest along the border.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had also tried to join their counterparts from Punjab and Haryana. The suffered a similar fate as they too were stopped along the Noida-Delhi and Ghazipur-Delhi border.

Meanwhile, the farmers have also turned down the Centre’s idea of forming a committee to sort out the differences over farm laws. After the failed first round the farmers’ representatives will meet the government today for the second round of talks over the ongoing protest on Thursday.