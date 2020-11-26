Chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a message to ‘disgruntled’ leaders and amidst growing rift within the party made it clear that she remains the lone custodian of TMC. She tried to dispel brewing ‘misunderstanding’ regarding the role of poll analyst Prashant Kishor.

Several veteran party leaders and supporters from both the northern and southern districts recently had rubbished I-PAC for mishandling and doing ‘excess’ that according to them, “Has injured the party.” TMC supremo Miss Banerjee apparently addressed ‘frustrated’ party men today.

She said: “Our party doesn’t have any observer in either of the districts. Remember, as a common party worker, I shall remain as the lone observer in every block. For a considerable time, I kept myself busy elsewhere in administrative works, but listen, I am back and I shall continue to serve as an observer everywhere. I am keeping watch on many–especially those who are secretly in touch with the BJP and are taking money. Even one MLA from my party was offered Rs 15 lakh with a promise of another Rs15 lakh. Even some of our party men are being lured by offering Rs2 crore. Even some persons engaged by police agencies are delivering cash on BJP’s behalf. Everyone at my party is now under scanner. Now onwards, we shall catch them and treat them properly.”

State transport minister Subhendu Adhikari has been surrounded by controversy recently after his Nandigram Diwas rally was organised bereft of TMC symbols and Adhikari abstained from invoking TMC. He was also absent from Cabinet meetings for some months. Sources close to the leader said he is unhappy with the organisational rejig effected a few months ago and wasn’t comfortable with the idea of scrapping the post of the district observer. Incidentally, he was assigned as the TMC observer for Bankura district till the omission of the post.

She even claimed: “The CPI-M cadres, who had unleashed terror in uncountable villages in Bankura and everywhere, now have changed their shades into BJP cadres and provoking our men. They must recollect–I didn’t cause any harm to them and preached my men–Badla noi,Bodol chai.”

She alleged that a triumvirate combination of Left,Congress and BJP has been conspiring to oust her and mockingly termed the parties as Jogai,Madhai, Godai. “They won’t exist and it’s the Trinamul Congress that will be back to power,” she said.

Shukpahari – a tribal hamlet inhabited by 89 families recorded an influx of nearly a lakh TMC supporters marching towards the ground since morning where Miss Banerjee addressed her party workers. The village, 16 km from the Bankura district, falls within the same Andharthol panchayat area where Union Home minister Amit Shah had lunch at a tribal house at Chaturdihi – another tribal village accommodating 86 families.

Banerjee chose the same vicinity to scathingly attack the saffron party.

“Today, from Bankura, I have further begun my hard struggle against BJP’s divisive politics and misrule at Centre,” she said.

She directed her party’s student and youth front to usher her ‘fresh’ struggle and tagged the CPI-M, BJP as Lovi(Greedy) and Bhogi (Enjoyer) against Tyagi (Eremite).

She said: “If you wish to continue with us, maintain practicing sacrifice and always try to stand beside the persons in need.”