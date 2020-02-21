Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today took a dig at the BJP without naming it for indulging in “divisive politics’ and said she was for “appeasing humanity” and called upon people to uphold the basic tenets of the Hindu religion, such as those of unity, humanity, amity and service without driving a wedge among people.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Swami Prabananadaji Maharaj at Netaji Indoor stadium, Ms Banerjee said, “To love, render service and embracing all are some of the basic features that all need to practise without indulging in any discrimination against anybody.”

“Some accuse me saying that I stand for appeasement of Muslims. But what I like to say is that I stand for appeasement of humanity. Humanity is something which takes everybody including Hindu, Muslims, Parsis, Christian, Jain, all communities along.

Hindu religion is something that is free, which is inclusive and does not discriminate against others,” the chief minister said.

Attacking the BJP, without naming it for practising a “religion of hatred and divide and rule policy”, the chief minister said, “The Hindu religion is something which is universal, calls for brotherhood, unity in diversity, amity among people cutting across religious lines.

The Hindu religion is something which does not read out sermons of hatred and weave seeds of divide and rule, does not foment riots and disquiet among people.”

Miss Banerjee praised the service of the Bharat Sevasram Sangha in hours of crisis and for the people in distress.

“Bharat Sevasram Sangha is an organisation that works among people. I have the highest regard for the Bharat Sevasram Sangha because it has a strong footing on the ground for rendering service to the people. It works at ground zero for the people in distress,” said Miss Banerjee.