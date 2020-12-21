Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose company I-PAC has hired by TMC for the upcoming 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal, has asserted that BJP will not “cross double digit” in the state.

Putting on a challenge, Kishore said that he will “quit this space” if the hindutva brigade manages to win Bengal. He dismissed the recent trend as “hype amplified by a section of supportive media”.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kishor wrote, “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal.”

The former JDU politician added, “PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!”

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

His remark has come at a time when Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is looking like a divided entity unlike any, especially with the defection of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari to BJP.

Adhikari, the former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water Resource in Government of West Bengal, influenced over 50 leaders to switch loyalty to BJP.

Apart from Adhikari, TMC has witnessed dissent from several leaders across the state and Amit Shah on Saturday exclaimed that by the time of the elections, Mamata Banerjee would be left all alone.

“By the time elections come, you will be left all alone…Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress now? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee,” Shah said at his mega rally in Midnapore where he welcomed the Adhikari-led contingent of TMC turncoats.

“Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection?” Shah said adding that the BJP would form the next government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

However, TMC has maintained that they were unscathed by the defections and said that Mamata Banerjee would be reinstated as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time with 200+ seats in the Assembly.