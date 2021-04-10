Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would fight back like a tiger despite attacks on her. She addressed three consecutive rallies today-at Selimabad in Jamalpur, Gantar in Memari and at Jotram near Burdwan town.

At Selimabad, she campaigned for Alok Majhi and Shampa Dhara, her party candidates in Jamalpur and Raina, at Gantar for Madhusudan Bhattacharya who is contesting in Memari and Siddiqullah Chowdhury contesting from Monteswar seats.

At Jotram she addressed rallies for Nishit Malik and Khokon Das-the candidates of Burdwan (North and South) seats. While addressing a poll rally in Memari in Burdwan (East) this afternoon, Mamata thundred, “They are unleashing attacks on me one after another. They have planned to kill me. They attacked me at Nandigram where I suffered an ankle injury. I want to tell them that they may try whatever they wish but they won’t be able to stop me. I shall fight back like a tiger.”

At Gantar, Mamata came down heavily on the BJP and the Election Commission. She said: “It seems that President’s Rule has been clamped in Bengal and I say so reading the gestures and behaviours of the BJP leaders.”

She alleged: “The Prime Minister and the home minister are repeatedly talking rubbish and attacking us. They are flouting the EC guidelines but the EC is sitting with its fingers crossed. The EC officials are just acting based on BJP’s tip-offs and complaints lodged by the BJP only. May I know are you in league with the BJP?”

Then she complained: “I respect the Army and the CRPF but unfortunately they are working under the diktats of Amit Shah now. I have information that they have purchased many police officers too. But the policemen at the ground level are neutral.” At Gantar, Miss Banerjee said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please control your home minister. Where is Amit Shah getting so much money from? They have planned to kill me. He’s engaging several agencies to disturb Bengal.”

At Jotram, she said: “This time it’s a struggle to protect the prestige and dignity of Bengal.”