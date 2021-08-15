ICG hoists Indian flag in remote islands of Bengal & Odisha

In line with the Government of India initiative to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, on 75th Independence Day, various units of the Indian Coast Guard in the states of West Bengal and Odisha, under the aegis of Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North East), conducted a series of events to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

To mark the Independence Day celebrations, this year, a special flag hoisting ceremony was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard on 15 August in coordination with fisheries and forest officials at 10 different Islands in West Bengal and four islands in Odisha.

The islands where National Flag hoisting was undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard includes Mousuni, Sagar, Frazerganj, Nayachara, Nandigram, Ghoramara, Sikarpur, Kankarimari Char, Patibunia and Jambhudwip in West Bengal and Nalbana, Parikud, Hukitola and Kanika Sand Island in Odisha.

The flag hoisting ceremony is a PAN India initiative of the Indian Coast Guard where it planned to hoist the national flag at 100 island territories of India to mark the celebrations.

The various other events organised as part of celebrations included a mega tree plantation drive on 14 August at all CG unit premises including CG residential areas in West Bengal and Odisha with the participation of CG personnel and families. Officers, men and families of Coast Guard units actively participated in all the events and planted nearly 750 types of tree saplings.

A walkathon was also organised on 03 August to generate awareness amongst the masses to promote a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness with a social message to save nature highlighting the environmental ill-effects of single-use plastic.

In addition, the flag hoisting ceremony was also conducted at all Coast Guard Stations on 15 August in West Bengal and Odisha in accordance with service traditions will all pomp and splendour.

All precautions towards COVID-19 were taken during the conduct of all the events towards ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.