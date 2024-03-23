I-T raid continues for third day at TMC leader’s home

Central government agencies Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) intensified their raids in different parts of the city ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The search operations by the I-T officials at the New Alipore residence of Swarup Biswas, Trinamul Congress leader and brother of state power minister Aroop Biswas, continued for the third day on Friday to investigate his alleged involvement in alleged tax evasion by two big real estate companies in the city.

The I-T officials began the raids at Swarup’s residence on Wednesday morning.

According to I-T sources, “The raids are being carried out for alleged ‘tax evasion and possession of disproportionate assets’ allegedly by the ruling party leader.

He had alleged links with some real estate developers from where funds were transferred to his account violating I-T rules, sources felt.

Central forces have been deployed at his residential premises since Wednesday when the raids started.

On the other hand, ED probing the state school services recruitment scam has conducted raids simultaneously at six places in the city and Bolpur in Birbhum district.

The central investigating agency is still carrying on its investigations at the Bolpur residence of the state minister Chandranath Sinha since morning to find out his alleged link in the teachers recruitment scam in the state.