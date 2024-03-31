I haven’t retired like Kirti, I’m not tired too: Dilip Ghosh

I’m neither tired, nor retired, said Dilip Ghosh, after hitting an over-boundary at the Indian Railway-owned children’s park in loco-shed locality in Burdwan town this morning.

Ghosh attacked cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad, Trinamul Congress candidate, when he said, “A retired cricketer has come to try his luck here. He always required a good pitch for his matches, but I’m comfortable playing in both soft and hard pitches.”

Ghosh rebuked the railways staff after he spotted garbage dumped in one corner of the park. He threatened the staff saying, “Why so dirt here? You should clean the park at least once a week,” he said.

Advertisement

Kirti Azad meanwhile has reacted sharply to Ghosh’s remark, saying, “Every working person needs to get retired from service, but it’s humanity that should never get either tired or retired. In case of persons like Ghosh, a new-age Mahisasura, humanity has got retired and that’s why he’s threatening the staff in the morning.”