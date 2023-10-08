I did not evade TMC MPs, in city to speak to them: Niranjan Jyoti

In a surprising turn of events, Union minister of state for rural development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, arrived in the city today and accused the Trinamul Congress-led Bengal government of corruption and playing politics instead of addressing critical issues facing the state.

Speaking at a press conference held at BJP office, the Union minister alleged that the state government had failed to take action on sev- eral key matters despite repeated appeals from the central government.

Niranjan Jyoti, who arrived in Kolkata this morning for a scheduled meeting with BJP officials, including the Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari,

and BJP state president Sukanta Majumder, did not mince words as she addressed the media. She claimed that the Bengal government had been neglecting its duties for the past three years, causing significant irregularities in various districts, including Hooghly and East Burdwan.

Advertisement

She stated, “The central government has the authority to withhold funds if irregularities are found, but no action has been taken.” Regarding the ongoing dispute between the Trinamul Congress and the BJP, Niranjana Jyoti expressed frustration, saying, “The TMC is not interested in dialogue. They prefer theatrics over meaning- ful discussions.” She further mentioned that she had waited for over an hour at the Krishi Bhavan in Delhi office for a meeting with Trinamul leaders, but they did not show up.

Responding to allegations made by Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra that she used a back- door entrance during a recent visit to the state, Niranjan Jyoti refuted the accusations, stating that she always enters the Krishi Bhavan through Gate 4 and that no backdoor entry had taken place.