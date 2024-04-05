Humanoid robotics at Peerless hospital

Peerless Hospital announces the launch of humanoid robotics for the first time in eastern India, the latest technology for hip, knee and shoulder replacement with 3D robotics, AI platform and mixed reality with Hololens powered by Microsoft.

Total knee replacement is done for irreversible damage to the cartilage of the knee joints leading to pain and progressive deformity. This alters the mechanical/physiologic alignment of the limbs.

In total knee replacement the alignment of the limbs are corrected and the damaged joint surface is resurfaced with the help of conventional instruments taking reference from the patients’ bony landmarks.

Over the years, doctors started getting better at alignment with improved instruments. Achieving the perfect alignment improves the longevity of the implanted joint and function of the joint.

Peerless Hospital was the first to launch CAOS (computer assisted operating

system) to achieve maximum perfection in alignment and precision, CAOS was adopted by Peerless Hospital almost two decades ago. This is like a GPS system with navigation. A tracker is placed in the knee and an infra-red camera which gives out a passive array helps determine the position of the knee, calculate the angle of deformity correction and the surgery is performed using advanced instruments. This computed navigation surgery improves the mechanical alignment leading to better function.