Howrah, Liluah train commuters face hardship

Passengers at Howrah, Liluah and a few other stations faced a harrowing time when train services were disrupted following the violence at Rishra. Around seventeen trains had to be regulated for violence that turned the journey of several passengers into a nightmarish experience.

The tension started when a mob of miscreants allegedly started pelting stones on the trains at Rishra railway station around 10 pm.

The miscreants targeted trains and pelted stones triggering panic among passengers. While passengers at various railway stations were apprehensive about reaching their destination, those inside trains were miffed for being stranded.

Some of them also alleged that the railways did not make any announcements about the delay.

At Howrah station, a crowd of passengers also expressed anger for the late running of trains, reportedly.

Panicked passengers also took to social media to report their agony.

According to the Eastern Railway, following the stonepelting incident, train services in Howrah-Bandel main line section were suspended for about three hours from 10.06 pm to 1.07 am.

According to local sources, Railgate 4 was reportedly damaged after bombs were hurled allegedly in the Subhash Nagar are