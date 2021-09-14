Howrah businessman shot at in city, attacked by 15-18 men: Police

A businessman was shot at in south Kolkata’s Elgin area in the early hours of Monday after his car was allegedly stopped by 15-18 men who were on motorcycles, police said.

Pankaj Singh, a resident of Howrah, was returning home with a few friends around midnight after attending an invitation when his car stopped near Gorky Sadan in the upscale locality, they said. Singh was first assaulted by the gang after he stepped out of his car. Later, one of them pulled out a gun and allegedly shot him, hitting his right hand, they said.

Arrests in the incident were yet to be made, they added. Singh who had a close shave was undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. It seems to be a matter of business rivalry, an officer of the Shakespeare Sarani police station said.

“We are talking to the eyewitnesses as well as his friends who were with him. The footage of the CCTVs in that area is being checked. Our investigation is on. The businessman is stable at the moment,” he said.

BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said several antisocials are getting posts and ranks in the Trinamul Congress. Reacting to last night’s incident at Shakespeare Sarani, in which a businessman from Howrah, Pankaj Singh was severely injured after he was shot at, he said miscreants are now enjoying free run here so such kind of incidents is a trivial matter in Bengal.

“Police don’t bother to arrest the criminals as they are under the shelter of TMC leaders. Even some criminals are securing ranks and posts in the TMC so cops did not take risks to arrest them. Bengal has become an oasis of the hoodlums,” said Ghosh.

He said, “Now Partha Chatterjee will feel the warmth of the CBI tea. Let him sip the CBI tea”, reacting to Chatterjee’s interrogation by the CBI in connection in his office with the I-Core ponzi scam.