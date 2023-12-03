How will poll results in 5 states change political equations in Bengal

There may be changes in electoral understandings between ruling Trinamul Congress and rivals, CPM-led Left and Congress in Bengal if the latter perform better in the Assembly polls in five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, ahead of the general elections in the country early next year.

Congress is likely to form a government in Telangana defeating K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government, according to the exit poll predictions. “If Congress shows better results retaining its power both in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and comes back in either Madhya Pradesh or Telangana, Trinamul Congress may be be more proactive to make the national opposition alliance INDIA stronger,” felt political observer Prof Biswanath Chakraborty.

“There is also another possibility for Trinamul Congress to make distance with Congress if the latter is defeated in four vital states excluding Mizoram, where a hung Assembly can’t be ruled out,” according to him. “It will be a major setback to Congress-led by Rahul Gandhi if BJP forms government again in Rajasthan. Congress hopes to perform better this time than 2018 but some exit polls predicted a sweep for BJP in the state,” he added.

“I don’t wish to speculate on what some political observers in Kolkata feel. I have no comments on the issue,” said Derek O’ Brien, Trinamul Congress MP