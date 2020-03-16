The management committees of Holy Home School, Serampore, Mahesh Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Vidyalaya, Serampore College, Theology section, Textile College and other educational institutions are taking time to vacate the student’s hostels. However, it is not easy for the educational institutions, with student boarding facilities, to immediately send students to their residences which are quite far.

It may take a few days for the parents to reach the educational Institution and collect their wards. In the wake of coronavirus infection spreading in the country, the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as a precautionary measure against the spread of viral disease in places of human gathering, published a notification to keep all educational Institutions closed till 31st of March.

The educational institutions have put up the state government’s notification on their notice boards. Parents and guardians of the students, on receiving the information have welcomed the prompt decision of the CM to prevent the spread of infection. Subir Mukherjee, Holy Home School hostel in-charge said that except the board examination candidates, all other boarders will leave for their homes by Monday.

However, the board examination candidates will stay back in the hostel until the examination is over. All the preventive measures have been taken to keep the students from getting infected by the viral disease. Regular medical attention is also being provided to all the hostel students.

From Mahesh Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Vidyalaya, Swami Shiveshnanda said, “We are observing the situation; we will soon call a parent and guardian meeting of the boarders and take appropriate steps. However parents and guardians can collect their wards from the Ashram hostel whenever they wish. Medical and other steps are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection among the students.”

Reverend Dr. Dipak Haldar, associate professor of Serampore College, Theology department, said, “There are nearly 150 students in the college hostel. But because the examination and the session, both are over, most of the students have already left. However, the new session and classes for the theology student will resume from July.”

One of the parents of a school boarder said, “Due to the changing climatic conditions our children are sneezing with running nose and cough, yet we were sending our children to school so that they don’t miss their lessons and lag behind but the state chief minister’s directives to put off classes till 31st march has come as a great relief to all of us. We all hope that the situation will change for the better within 31st March and classes would resumed by the month of April.”