The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday announced Z-Category security for Suvendu Adhikari, the heavyweight politician from West Bengal who recently departed from Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Adhikari has been a hotshot political property in West Bengal ever since he started a rebellion against his own party. He is likely to join BJP on December 19 in the presence of Amit Shah, who is all set to visit West Bengal for a two-day tour on Friday night.

Thus, granting him the Z-Category security marks an interesting development in the topsy-turvy graph of Adhikari’s political career in recent times.

One of the architects of TMC’s Nandigram revolution and the party’s quest to power in West Bengal in 2011, Adhikari, 50, held a major force in the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s ground-level organisation in the state.

The former Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Government of West Bengal on Wednesday submitted his resignation as MLA of the Nandigram constituency before putting his papers as TMC member on Thursday.

His exit will, in all likelihood, be fateful for Trinamool in next year’s assembly polls the in Midnapore belt.

After his departure, many rebel leaders have followed the suit and subjected TMC to a visual exodus. At least two MLAs – Jitendra Tiwari of Pandeshwar and Shilbhadra Dutta of Barrackpore – have resigned from the party.

Many other Trinamool bigwigs also spoke out openly against the party, including party MP Sunil Mandal and state Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee.

On the other hand, Dipankar Arora, alias Manik, who was the ex-president of Trinamool’s youth arm in Siliguri, resigned from the party, along with many others. In Malda district’s Harishchandrapur, Trinamool Congress’ panchayat leader Dronacharya Banerjee also tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday evening. He sent his resignation to the party’s block president.

In Durgapur, local municipality’s borough chairman Chandrashekhar Banerjee resigned from his post. He sent his resignation to Durgapur Mayor Dilip Kumar Agasthi.