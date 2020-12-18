The Union Home Ministry has accepted the West Bengal government’s proposal for a virtual meeting after the state expressed reluctance to send its officials to New Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had summoned West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Banerjee and DGP Virendra to New Delhi on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state after JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked.

However, both Banerjee and Virendra asked to be excused. In an official letter to Ajay Bhalla, the Home Secretary, Bengal Chief Secretary said that the state government “is already addressing this issue with utmost seriousness”.

The MHA, meanwhile, refused to take the excuse and sent a fresh notification on Thursday, directing Banerjee and Virendra to be present at North Block in New Delhi by 5:30 PM on Friday.

Responding, Banerjee proposed for a virtual meeting, citing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, the Home Secretary has accepted the offer and will speak to him and Virendra via video conferencing.

The bureaucratic battle between the West Bengal government and Centre has reached the boiling point with the MHA coming hard on the Mamata Banerjee-led administration since the attack on Nadda’s convoy.

After the BJP national president’s motorcade faced stone pelting during his trip to Diamond Harbour, the Home Ministry had directed the three IPS officials – who were incharge of his security – to report for deputation in New Delhi.

Refusing to back down, the state government denied to let go the three officers – Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) – for central deputation.

The MHA sent a lates directive on Thursday asking the officers to report to their new roles at an immediate effect within 24 hours. The TMC government, though, reacted similarly and refused to release the officers, firing an intense State-Centre tussle.

“The [Central]government’s order of central deputation for the three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the state’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted.

“This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction and demoralize the serving officers in West Bengal. This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s unconstitutional and completely unacceptable.

“We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the centre to control the state machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces,” she added.