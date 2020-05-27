Himalayan Transport Coordination Committee, an apex body of different transport syndicates here, has decided to keep all transport services suspended for a further period until 15 June in the Hills.

It has, however, said that vehicles carrying essential commodities and emergency services will operate normally.

According to the office bearers of the Committee, the move was aimed at restricting “excess movement” of vehicles at this time of Covid19 pandemic and the lockdown.

“We have decided that transport will remain closed till 15 June. All taxis and non taxis will not ply, while vehicles carrying essential supplies like medicine, milk, water, ration, vegetables, along with those having emergency work will, however, continue to operate,” HTCC secretary Parshu Hingmang said.

According to the HTCC, they have also formed a surveillance committee in Darjeeling to check vehicles which were bringing in people returning from various places across the country.

“We have formed such a committee in Darjeeling and will form similar ones at other places too. The main work of this committee will be to see where the vehicles are taking the people. Moreover, those who come from check-points and follow the proper procedure will only be allowed to come here,” said HTCC president SN Pradhan.

The HTCC will also take up different demands with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, which includes insurance for drivers as they were also working during the pandemic, along with 50 percent exemption in different vehicle-related taxes and fees till 31 December, among other things.

“We also want extension of the order till December 31 for vehicles not having updated papers,” Mr Pradhan said.

On the other hand, GTA chairman Anit Thapa today received 75 people hailing from the GTA area, along with those from Siliguri and Dooars, who reached the NJP railway station in Siliguri from Gurugram.

“The GTA managed vehicles for those going to Kalimpong and Darjeeling. Their screening will be done in their respective places. They will be sent to either home or institutional quarantine after their Covid-19 test reports are had,” Mr Thapa said.