The Association of Heads of Listed ICSE Schools (AHLIS), which has around 40 schools in the Hills under it, has decided to charge only tuition fees and waive off other fees in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) claimed this earlier today, the AHLIS later confirmed it.

When contacted, AHLIS secretary Chetan Tiwari said, “We had not taken out the issue of schools fees with the parents knowing that many were facing problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But we had decided to take out the matter this month and ask them to pay only tuition fees as our resources are also exhausted and we have to pay our teaching and nonteaching staff too.”

“The GNLF had also approached us and we informed them that only tuition fees would be taken by the schools under our association, while we would not take fees for development, computers, smart class etc,” he said, adding that some schools under the association charged quarterly fees, which was also being made monthly for the time being so there is not much pressure on the parents.

The AHLIS secretary also said that there were cases where some parents are not able to pay the fees.

“We would consider the same case-wise if they contacted the school personally,” Mr Tiwari said.

On the other hand, GNLF leader Ajoy Edwards said, “Our party president had taken out the matter of school fees with the schools and we are happy that the AHLIS met us half way. We are also taking up this matter with schools that are not in this association. Our president has also written to the Bengal CM that some relief be given to the schools in matters like electricity, license fees among other things and we will also approach the Darjeeling MP and MLA if any relief can be had from the Centre for the schools.”