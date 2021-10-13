Highest number of daily outbreaks in the state is in Kolkata: COVID 19

From the city to the area, the merry mind-set of pre-winter is in Bengal. When the mandapa is basically packed on the seventh day, the quantity of crown assaults in the state is on the ascent once more. In only one day, the quantity of casualties arrived at 700 houses. The contamination is generally predominant in Kolkata. 10 individuals passed on.

The quantity of casualties on Monday dropped from 60 to 606. The image changed in only 24 hours. As indicated by the state wellbeing office, 6 individuals have been tainted with new crown as of now. The largest number of casualties is in Kolkata, 160 individuals.

The number on Monday was 145. North 24 Parganas is in the subsequent spot. As of now, 127 individuals have been contaminated with crown in this region. There were 126 individuals on Monday. Hooghly in third spot, Howrah in fourth spot, South 24 Parganas in fifth spot and Nadia in 6th spot.

The quantity of casualties alone is 10 as of now. Which is marginally higher than the past 24 hours. Two crown patients have kicked the bucket as of now in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia. Hooghly and Jalpaiguri were not forgotten about.

On the whole, 16,924 individuals have kicked the bucket in West Bengal up until this point. Also, still 15 lakh 6 thousand 611 individuals are influenced.