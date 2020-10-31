After a 12 hours long strike on Thursday and following it with demonstrations on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued its protest on Saturday as well in response to the “killing” of a local leader in Howrah.

A local BJP leader, named Kinkar Majhi, was allegedly shot dead by Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants last week. Failing to respond to the treatment, he bad died earlier this week, leading to heavy political tension in Bagnan in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

The saffron brigade on Thursday took to the streets at Mallikpole in Howrah’s Amta region to demand the immediate arrest of Paritosh Majhi, whom they accused of plotting the murder.

Large battalions of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Combat Force had to be deployed to pacify the situation after BJP workers burnt tyres and bloced several roads.

Meanwhile, sporadic violence were witnessed across Bagnan region in Howrah on Thursday during BJP’s 12-hour strike. The Hindutva party had alleged that it was the police which had used violence to disrupt their peaceful strike.

BJP’s day had begun with a peace march which was interrupted by local police at the very beginning, leading to a scuffle between police and the party workers.

The situation escalated after BJP MP and Yuba Morcha Chief Saumitra Khan arrived. Reportedly, the police tried to stop him from going to Majhi’s residence. To further intensify their protest, the BJP workers had then gheraoed the local police station.

Khan had alleged that all the arrests made by the police in the case so far waere actually BJP Yuba Morcha workers. He demanded their immediate release.

“All of those detained by police are BJP workers. I’ve asked the police to immediately release them. If the police doesn’t accept our demand, we will call strike in entire Howrah,” Khan had warned as quoted by Bengali portal The Wall.

All the detained individuals were sent to a 10-day police custody by the Uluberia District Court on Friday.

Reportedly, Majhi was shot while he was returning home after selling flowers in Howrah. His family claimed that the local TMC leaders were pressurising him to switch over from the saffron party.

Bagnan BJP leader understanding treatment Kolkata’s NRS Hospital, where he was subject of an unsuccessful operation before he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

As soon as the news of his death broke out, BJP workers in Bagnan took to violence. From destroying homes, burning shops to blocking the National Highway, the situation got heated up beyond control.

The protestors allegedly burnt down local TMC leader Nanda Majhi’s home, leading to clashes with the ruling party workers. The road from Bagnan to Beniapole was blocked by the demonstrators.