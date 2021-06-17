A cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the city and other districts for the next two days. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for tomorrow in Kolkata.

According to the weather officials, a strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal is causing widespread rainfall activity in most of the districts of the state. The weather office forecast more rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning for the next two days at most places over the districts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and at many places over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

As per information given by the RMC at around 10.47 am, Kolkata was lashed by a heavy downpour of about 144 mm in the last 24 hours while Dum Dum and Salt Lake saw 51.5 mm and 73.2 mm respectively. According to the weather office, the southern parts of the city, including Behala, Mominpore, Ekbalpore, Khidderpore and Kalighat received more rainfall than the northern parts. Mominpore recorded the highest precipitation of 179 mm followed by Kalighat which got 168 mm rainfall while Behala and Ballygunge received at 163 mm and 153 mm of torrential showers respectively. In comparison, the northern parts of Kolkata, including Ultadanga got 84 mm, Belgachia 82 mm and Maniktala 77 mm of rain.

The heavy downpour that lashed the city overnight threw life out of gear, inundating several parts of central and south Kolkata. City pockets including Kidderpore, Central Avenue, Bhawanipore, Elgin Road, Behala, M.G. Road, Park Circus, Park Street, Theatre Road, Shakespeare Sarani were almost submerged under water.

On the other hand, citizen’s waterlogging woes are likely to continue for the next day. The Met department has predicted a rainfall of about 70mm to 110mm of rainfall at one or two places in Kolkata tomorrow